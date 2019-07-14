Car driven into crowd leaves seven injured in Battersea

Seven people were injured when a car was driven into them on a road in London.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the crash in Battersea on Saturday.

One man suffered a broken leg and six others sustained minor injuries on Lombard Road at about 23:15 BST.

Four other people are in custody on suspicion of affray after reports of a fight close to the scene, which has been cordoned off.

The Met Police is not treating the crash as terrorism-related. It is understood the group was targeted after it left a nearby hotel.

Ambulance crews were also called to the scene.