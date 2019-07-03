Pegasus kicks off the summer with flights from Manchester to Istanbul

As of Monday 1 July, Pegasus Airlines launched scheduled flights between Manchester Airport and Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen, from the 21 July they will be increasing their daily flights between Manchester and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, and adding to the airline’s four-times daily flights from London Stansted in the UK

Pegasus will be connecting Manchester Airport to 32 destinations across Turkey, including coastal, cultural and gourmet hotspots such as Alanya, Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman and Izmir, and 39international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Bishkek, Doha, Dubai, Hurghada, Muscat, North Cyprus, Riyadh, Sharjah, Sharm El Sheikh, Tbilisi and Tel Aviv.

Güliz Öztürk, Pegasus Airlines’ CCO said: “The Pegasus family is thrilled to be launching flights from Manchester Airport… We have flown over 2.7 million guests to and from the UK on these routes since launching and are now delighted to be adding such a key destination as Manchester. We look forward to welcoming both new and existing guests to our airline in 2019.”