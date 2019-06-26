London Angles Cancer Association’s “Welcome to summer” Ball 

KICKING off the summer with a bang the London Angles Cancer Association held a “Welcome to Summer” ball on Friday 21 June.

The night saw the hall filled with people joining together to celebrate the night’s good cause. Held at the Prince and Princess hall in Edmonton, north London the event had large participation, with entrainment from well-known singers, musicians in the community taking to the stage.

With tasty food and good company the guest dancing, singing and laugher at night away, all while helping toward the charities aims and helping them achieve their goals to help cancer patients.

Sharing their thanks to everyone that contributed and attended the “Welcome to summer” night the London Angles Cancer Association said “Thank you to our Attaché, Gülgün Özçelik and the President of KHYD Raziye Kocaismail for giving our night a burst of colour, thank you to Nilcan Balta for the decoration of the hall, Erdoğan Ahmet and Hande Erel thank you for these beautiful paintings, thank you to our sponsors, to everyone that supported us, I would like to thank our musicians, artists, members of the head. We hope to be together in many other activities that we will be instrumental in the smiles that we will achieve together! ”