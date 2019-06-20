Islington council launches a new bicycle lane

THE new project aims to create a greener, more pleasant environment for local people, with improvements for pedestrians, and a convenient, safer, and direct Cycleway for cyclists of all abilities.

The proposals would improve safety in line with Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from London’s roads.

The Cycleway is planned to be extended to Farringdon in the south of Islington and into the London Boroughs of Hackney and Haringey in the north. The route will also connect with other routes in the Cycleways Network across London.

Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “We’re determined to make Islington an attractive and easier place to walk and cycle – with streets that help our residents’ health and wellbeing and create healthy, fair, accessible and enjoyable transport in the borough.

“Our proposed, high quality, dynamic new Cycleway rebalances our roads to create a much better, safer, quieter and more direct cycle route between Finsbury Park and Highbury Fields. We want everyone to cycle, not just those who already cycle regularly. There is so much of Islington to see and do. We want more people to be out and about.

“Our aim is for cycling to reflect the diversity of our borough. This new route is aimed at those who don’t yet cycle. We’ve sought to cut through the jargon and get down to business. Too many of our roads have been designed for vehicles and not people, we want that to change. We have now launched the consultation on our plans and we invite you to explore through this route our cycling and walking transformation; we hope you will be inspired, and we welcome all views.”