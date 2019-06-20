Young MUSIAD UK celebrated Father’s Day

The Young MUSIAD UK President Ali Aybakar and his board members visited Aspen Court Nursing Home in London. During the visit, they provided personal care products and flowers to the nursing home residents.

The Young MUSIAD members came together with the elderly at the nursing home to celebrate Father’s Day together, which was a pleasant surprise for the nursing home residents.

The day started off with the Young MUSIAD team meeting the elderly, having conversations, celebrating their Father’s Day and presenting their gifts the Young MUSIAD team had prepared. Touching on how liberating and powerful it was talking to the elderly.

The Young MUSIAD team stated that they had a meaningful and beautiful time during the visit of Aspen Court Care Home.

Speaking about the important of these visit Aybakar said, “The nursing home visit is very important for young people to realize their social responsibilities, especially on such an important day. Young people conversed with the elderly and listened to life experiences. They witnessed the process the elderly had to go through. Events as such bring social solidarity and develop communication skills which are of great importance in terms of ensuring the cultural and social development of young people. ”