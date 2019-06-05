Hackney council is national top for school leaver employment

Hackney Council has won a national prize for school leaver employment in the public sector for the second year in a row.

Based on direct feedback from apprentices employed by the Council, the award was announced at the seventh annual School Leaver Awards 2019 held at Grosvenor House, Park Lane.

In the lead up to the award, young people on Hackney’s apprenticeship programme were asked anonymously to complete a survey, giving feedback on every aspect of their working lives, from career progression and job satisfaction, to company culture and work/life balance.

The Hackney Apprentices programme which was launched in 2016 and currently has over 100 young people employed through its apprenticeship programme, beat six other public sector organisations to receive the top prize.

Cllr Carole Williams, Cabinet Member for Employment, Skills and Human Resources said: “Winning this award for the second time is a testament to our determination to provide a nurturing and successful apprenticeship programme, and I am delighted we have won as it continues to give the scheme the national recognition it truly deserves…”

