10,000 new homes to be delivered by Meridian Water

More than 100 residents attended a drop in session in Edmonton on Saturday to find out more about Meridian Water and learn more about the progress Enfield Council is making on the £6bn scheme.

Enfield Council Leader Nesil Caliskan, outlined her vision for the project, which will deliver 10,000 homes and 6,000 jobs and attendees at the event on 18 May.

She said: “Enfield Council is making Meridian Water a reality. The project is back on track and now firmly in Council control. This development will deliver thousands of homes and jobs for our residents and I was delighted to tell local people about the enormous benefits this scheme will deliver.

“We are absolutely committed to tackling the housing crisis in our borough and Meridian Water will enable us to do that as well as provide world class community facilities and jobs that our residents will rely on…”

The first 725 homes at Enfield Council’s £6 billion Meridian Water scheme will be delivered by development partner Galliford Try Partnerships, who were appointed as development partners in April. The first homes, which will include a significant number of affordable homes, will be built by 2022. These will be complemented by new public squares, shops and leisure facilities.

The new homes will be delivered around the new Meridian Water train station, which is due to open later this month and serve up to four million rail passengers a year. Outline planning permission is already in place for the new homes.