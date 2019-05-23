“Health & Life” seminar was held in AKM and Cemevi

12 saat önce
0 108 Bir dakikadan az

A “Health and Life“ seminar was held at the Alevi Cultural Center (AKM) and Cemevi in Hornsey, London on Saturday 18 May and the panel members giving information about cigarette and drug addiction to the participants.

At the seminar starting,  Doc. Dr. Rabia Bilici said:  “Protected from addictions and resistant” of, Dr. Elif Gökçe Sarıdoğan added “Suicide and Adolescence”, and the conservative party’s candidate for London Mayor Shuan Baliey talked about “Mental health”.

In addition to the members of the Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi, who were very interested in the seminar, academics also participated. In the seminar, Dr. Bilici pointed out that there are many factors that trigger the risk of substance addiction in immigration societies and the problems experienced during adolescence are among the most triggering factors.

Bilici said, “Stress comes at the beginning of the factors that push people into substance addiction in migration societies. People who leave the living space, economic problems, language and society from the state of isolation, the person is very close to substance addiction, ”.

Bilici, stated that children and adolescents have a great responsibility about substance addiction,” Communication between families is determined by a significant impact of children’s proximity to substance addiction”.

Adding to get rid of cigarette and substance addiction should definitely seek help from a psychologist or consultant, families, substance addicts, such as the status of their children to accept the treatment and consultancy to care about such relief should be passed.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

28 Mart 2019
174

“We strongly condemn attacks on Alevi institutions and their representatives” 

6 Mart 2019
207

BAF Chair Erbil meets with Seb Dance

6 Mart 2019
195

BAF holds annual general meeting

27 Şubat 2019
221

Labour Party annual conference to be held in Cemevi 

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin