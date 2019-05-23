“Health & Life” seminar was held in AKM and Cemevi

A “Health and Life“ seminar was held at the Alevi Cultural Center (AKM) and Cemevi in Hornsey, London on Saturday 18 May and the panel members giving information about cigarette and drug addiction to the participants.

At the seminar starting, Doc. Dr. Rabia Bilici said: “Protected from addictions and resistant” of, Dr. Elif Gökçe Sarıdoğan added “Suicide and Adolescence”, and the conservative party’s candidate for London Mayor Shuan Baliey talked about “Mental health”.

In addition to the members of the Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi, who were very interested in the seminar, academics also participated. In the seminar, Dr. Bilici pointed out that there are many factors that trigger the risk of substance addiction in immigration societies and the problems experienced during adolescence are among the most triggering factors.

Bilici said, “Stress comes at the beginning of the factors that push people into substance addiction in migration societies. People who leave the living space, economic problems, language and society from the state of isolation, the person is very close to substance addiction, ”.

Bilici, stated that children and adolescents have a great responsibility about substance addiction,” Communication between families is determined by a significant impact of children’s proximity to substance addiction”.

Adding to get rid of cigarette and substance addiction should definitely seek help from a psychologist or consultant, families, substance addicts, such as the status of their children to accept the treatment and consultancy to care about such relief should be passed.