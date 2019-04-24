TTFF U15 played in North Cyprus tournament

LONDON’s Turkish Society Football Federation (TTFF) U15 youth member returned from North Cyprus, where they visited and took part in a tournament with North Cyprus’s Youth Teams.

Together with TTFF officials, U15 Youth team travelled to North Cyprus, where they went to took part in the tournament with the Cyprus Youth mix.

The U15 team received a lot of attention, they visited all heads of state, with all expenses of the U15 Youth teams trip were met by TRNC Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu.

Ataoğlu underlining the importance of the U-15 mix of the TTFF to the TRNC as well as cultural and sporting activities emphasized that many young people came to the island for the first time. Ataoğlu said that young people attended cultural tours and learned a lot and asked them to act as tourism ambassadors when they returned to England.

This was the first time in the U15 category have taken part in the tournament in North Cyprus. The team also had a chance to visit and tour the island and learn about its culture, expressing joy at being able to take part in.