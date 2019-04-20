YTB President was in North Cyprus for Goodness Festivals

THE Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) president Abdullah Eren was in North Cyprus making his official visit to the island. YTB organised a one week of festivals and activates across the island’s town and cities.

The week saw hundreds of child and family’s join the fun activist with concerts, dance shows, digital games and more fun organised by YTB and other origination in Cyprus joined together to hold the free events named Goodness Festivals (İyilikFestivali) which saw Hüsnü Şenlendirici and the children cartoon Rafadan Tayfa performed.

While in North Cyprus Eren also meet with officials, he held a meeting with TRNC Prime Minister Dr Tufan Erhürman were both spoke about their plans to strengthen the ties between both the YTB and North Cyprus.

Eren said: “TRNC and Turkish Cypriots hold a very special place for us. We want to ensure that we do our utmost for the further strengthening of relations with Turkey and Turkish Cypriots”.