London Art Forum’s ‘Art and Life’ event

THE London Art Forum will hold its ‘Arts and Life’ event on Thursday, April 25, from 7-9pm at the Yunus Emre Institute, London.

The event will be a presentation by Sonay Yakup Yakupsoy, along with Füsun Dedezade, Arzu Şevket and Sümer Erek. Ülkü Alemdar will make the opening speech of the event on the theme of ‘Arts and Life’.

The vent will also see musician Erkan Pastırmacıoğlu, Naci Göçen, Rasim Farziyeva, Cemil Güzelcümbüş in attendance, with Neslihan Çakır, Ethem Demir performing their own solo works.

With talks, poems, folk and Turkish music performance to take place from a number of well-known names in the Turkish art world such as; Prof. Dr Münevver Borova and Şener Derviş.

The event is open to all member of the community, for art lovers and those who are looking to enjoy the performance and talks of the different mediums of arts which will be showcased at the event.

With limited places, you can book your space by contacting the London Art forum (Londra Sanat Forumu) at londrasanatforumu@gmail.com.