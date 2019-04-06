Enfield looking to extend cycle lane

ENFIELD council are looking to extend and grow their Cycle Enfield scheme. The last part will be looking to transform the A1010 North scheme a public consultation will start on Wednesday 3 April and run until Sunday 28 April.

There will also be a public engagement event at Albany Leisure Centre in Hertford Road, on Wednesday 10 April where residents can view the plans, talk to engineers and the Cycle Enfield team and give their views.

The proposed route runs up the A1010 from Nags Head Road to Holly Road, complimenting the soon to be completed scheme from Ponders End to Edmonton Green. The scheme aims to boost the Borough’s high streets and town centres and promoting more active forms of travel to improve health and reduce pollution.

The scheme proposes lightly segregated cycle lanes on both sides of the road and aims to improve conditions for pedestrians including ungraded pedestrian crossings and providing loading bays for businesses.

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Daniel Anderson, said: “Cycle Enfield is already delivering enormous benefits across the Borough and we are confident that the network we are developing will deliver tremendous benefits to residents and businesses while encouraging alternative modes of transport. The A1010 North scheme will be a key part of the network.

“As a result of previous consultation on this project we have already made adjustments to the initial designs and this consultation will offer a final opportunity for residents and local businesses to provide further feedback. I would urge residents to attend the public engagement event so they can find out more”.