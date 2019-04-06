Bıg celebrations planned for 23rd April and 19th May

LONDON Embassy of Turkey Education Consultant and the TRNC Education Counsellor have set the date for their annual April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Celebration.

This year the event will be held on the Monday 22 April 2019 at Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, Holborn, WC1R 4RL at 12 noon, with the Turkish Schools Association taking part with dances and shows planned for entertainment.

With surprise presents planned this year event will be a perfect day to end the children’s haft term holidays

President of the Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) with also be joining the celebration travelling from Turkey. Another special appearance will be from the children program “Rafadan Tayfa” team, the event is open to all the community.

London Embassy of Turkey Education Consultant and the TRNC Education Counsellor will be holding a second event in celebration for this years special 100th anniversary of May 19 Atatürk Commemoration, Youth and Sports Day.

Taking place on Sunday 19 May 2019 at White Hart Lane Sports Centre, the event will see the Turkish Association Schools and youth organizations participate in the celebration ceremony at the sports centre.

Any youth group who would like to join the events can contact the Turkish Education Counselor and the TRNC Education Attaché.