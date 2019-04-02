Third man arrested for Edmonton stabbings

THREE men have been arrested for the attacks that took place in Edmonton, North London this week.

Saturday 30 March and Sunday 31 March saw four people stabbed in unproved attacks across the Edmonton area. Another attack took place on Tuesday 2 April morning when a man was stabbed in the early.

One woman is in a life-threatening condition, while two mean received treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening the fourth person from the weekend’s attack was treated and discharged from hospitals. The man from Tuesday attack is in a threatening condition.

The first man was arrested on Fore Street, N9 at 10:53hrs on Sunday, 31 March. The second man, believed aged in his 40s, was arrested in the street in Edmonton at approximately 17:00hrs on Sunday, 31 March and the third on Tuesday man aged in his 30s was arrested in the Edmonton Green, he was taken into custody at a north London police station.

Police have said that “At this time police retain an open mind as to whether this incident is linked to the incidents in Enfield over the weekend.”

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks, of the North Area Command Unit, said: “I am aware that events from the weekend have caused a huge amount of worry and concern among the community, and that this incident will cause further alarm.

“While at this stage the incident has not yet been formally linked, the location and manner of this attack will be of concern to the public. Our advice continues that the public remain vigilant, and to contact police regarding anyone acting suspiciously. You will see additional uniformed patrols in the Edmonton area; if you have any concerns, please speak with my officers immediately.”

Uniformed patrols in the Edmonton area; if you have any concerns, please speak with my officers immediately.”