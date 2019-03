Mevlit ceremony for Denktaş and Küçük in London

FORMER TRNC President Rauf Raif Denktaş and former TRNC Prime Minister İrsen Küçük, who had recently lost his life, will be remembered with a mevlit ceremony in London.

The mevlit ceremony organised by Hüseyin Haşim Elbakayi, Muzaffer Gülkaya and Erkin Güney organized will take place on April 4, Thursday at 19:45 at Shackwell Lane, E8 2DA.

Elbakayi, Gülkaya and Güney invite everyone to commemorate Küçük and Denktaş with a mevlit ceremony.