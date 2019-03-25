Knife victim named as 17-year-old Abdirashid Mohamoud

17-year-old Abdirashid Mohamoud has been named London’s 17 victim to knife crime this year.

The teenager was stabbed in Union Lane, Isleworth police were called to the scene around 22.30 o Friday (22 March).

On arrival, officers found the victim suffering stab injuries outside the flats. London Ambulance Service (LAS) also attended and administered first aid but the victim died at the scene a short time later.

Next of kin have been informed and whilst we await formal identification, officers are confident that the deceased is 17-year-old Abdirashid Mohamoud from the Brentford area.

An investigation is underway by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command led by Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard.

DCI Leonard said: “Our enquiries have established that the victim was in Syon Park close to the flats with a group of other people.

“A vehicle pulled up and a group of males got out. They chased the victim and attacked him in Union Lane.

“I need to speak to anyone who was in the park or the surrounding area at around 10:30 pm on Friday night or who has information that could assist this investigation. They should get in touch immediately.”

At this early stage, officers retain an open mind as to the motive.

There has been no arrest; enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist police is urged to call 020 8721 4622 or call 101 quoting CAD 8396/22Mar. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information has also been shared for young people to contact anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit http://www.knifefree.co.uk/ or LondonNeedsYouAlive.