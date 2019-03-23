Brexit march will lead to ‘extremely busy’ train station today 12 station flag by TFL, warning they should be avoided today due

People travelling to central London on Saturday have been warned to avoid 13 Tube stations ahead of the People’s Vote Brexit march.

Transport for London told commuters to expect “extremely busy” stations and Tubes during the Put it to the People March, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of protesters to Parliament Square.

“Stations in and around central London will be extremely busy and may become exit or interchange only to help manage the crowds safely,” TfL’s website said.

“Please avoid these stations where possible. The Jubilee, Central and Piccadilly lines are also expected to be much busier – please allow extra time for your journey.

The march is expected to take place from noon on what was supposed to be six days before the UK was due to leave the EU, before an extension to the departure date was given.

People’s Vote campaign, the rally is expected to be similar to October’s huge demo at which 700,000 people are thought to have turned out.

A TfL spokeswoman said there are also expected to be road closures along the march’s planned route.

“We do expect that roads around Parliament and the proposed route for the march will be closed and buses will be diverted accordingly,” she said.

Stations to avoid