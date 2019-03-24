“Turkish Cypriot Tour Operators Association should be more active”

HAPPY Days Tourism Agency Director Saffet Başpınarlı criticised the TRNC Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman for not coming together with the tour operators also underlined that the Turkish Cypriot tour operators must be more active.

Başpınarlı, conveyed that he was disappointed about the Prime Minister visiting London but not coming together with the locomotive and economic sector of the TRNC, by which provides the largest gain to the TRNC in the tourism sector from the UK.

Saffet Başpınarlı, the Director of the Happy Days Holiday Tourism Agency, told the Londra Gazete that the Turkish Cypriot tour operators operating in the UK should be brought to a stronger position.

The Turkish Cypriot tour operators operating in the UK are the most important representatives of the tourism sector, which contributed economically to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus asserted Başpınarlı.

Further stated: “For this reason, I think that the Turkish Cypriot Tour Operators Union should become a stronger and more active and hold a general assembly.”