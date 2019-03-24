Families get their top schools

PUPILS in Haringey have been offered their secondary school places for September, with 95% getting a spot at one of their preferred schools – higher than the London average of 92%.

The percentage of first preference offers for on-time Haringey applicants was also high at 72%, compared to the London average of 66%.

It comes as Haringey and the rest of London continue to face serious challenges to provide enough places as pupil numbers rise.

There was also an increase in parents wanting their primary pupils to stay in Haringey for secondary school, as the reputation of education in our borough continues to grow.

Cabinet Member for Children, Education and Families, Cllr Elin Weston, said:

“Moving to secondary school is a huge milestone and I am thrilled so many young people in Haringey have been given a place at one of their preferred schools. Our borough has amazing secondary schools, all of which are rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted, and I am proud that Haringey offers excellent opportunities for our children to learn and to reach their potential.”