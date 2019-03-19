UK employment at a record high

The number of employed people in the UK has risen again, to a new record number of 32.7 million people between November and January, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

ONS’s report highlighted that:

The UK employment rate was estimated at 76.1%, higher than for a year earlier (75.3%) and the highest figure on record.

The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 3.9%; it has not been lower since November 1974 to January 1975.

The UK economic inactivity rate was estimated at 20.7%, lower than for a year earlier (21.2%) and the lowest figure on record.

ONS senior statistician Matt Hughes said: “The employment rate has reached a new record high, while the proportion of people who are neither working nor looking for a job – the so-called ‘economic inactivity rate’- is at a new record low.”

Employment Minister Alok Sharma said: “Today’s employment figures are further evidence of the strong economy the chancellor detailed in last week’s Spring Statement, showing how our pro-business policies are delivering record employment.”

The number of men in employment increased by 77,000 to a record high of 17.32 million.

The number of employed women rose by 144,000 to a record high of 15.40 million – the largest increase since February-to-April 2014.