Erdoğan criticised for showing Christchurch shooting video

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been criticised for showing some of the New Zealand mosque gunman’s video to bolster support at election rallies.

Erdoğan said part of gun suspect Brenton Tarrant’s manifesto was to keep Turks from Europe.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters told Turkish officials showing the video was “unfair” and endangered his country’s citizens abroad.

Friday’s attack on two mosques in Christchurch left 50 people dead.

The attacker live-streamed video of the killings and it was widely shared and downloaded as social media firms raced to take the footage down.