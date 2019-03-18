Single Turkish Cypriot Culture Festival to take place in June

CTCA UK has shared a press release in regards to a single Turkish Cypriot Culture Festival.

CTCA UK has underlined that upon the request of the TRNC Prime Minister Tufan Erhurman, for the two organisers Turkish Cypriot Culture Festival to come together again and agree on a single festival.

The organisers advocated that both were in favour of a single festival, hence that is what the society wants too.

Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations, which organised the first Turkish Cypriot Cultural Festival in 2017, made the following statement on a single festival decision:

“We are in pride for taking the first step for a festival. In this sense, we have mutually agreed on some issues. We came to the conclusion that the real purpose was a social responsibility and that as CTCA we are responsible to fulfil this duty.

We think that there is not much that cannot be agreed, because the purpose of this festival is to bring our society together. As stated in the press release we sent to the newspapers in January, we want to do this festival with all non-governmental organisations.In the process, the two sides had their wishes, and everyone left aside their demands. We will contribute to the festival on June 30th.

While the TRNC Prime Ministry also said they will support a single festival and we were told that, the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Industry, the Cyprus Turkish Hoteliers Association, the Cyprus Turkish Engineers Association, the Union of Contractors and the Chambers of Architects, will provide support to ensure a beautiful cultural festival.

The festival will be pioneered by four institutions, inclusive the CTCA, the Language Culture and Education Consortium, the Turkish Cypriot Community Association and the Turkish Society Football Federation. Other institutions and organisations will also contribute to the festival. We are expecting all of our people to participate in the 3rd Turkish Cypriot Culture Festival on 30 June 2019 at Enfield Playing Fields, Donkey Lane, Enfield EN1 3PL.”