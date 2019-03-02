17 year old girl fatally stabbed in park

A 17-year-old girl has been stabbed to death at a park in east London.

Police were called to St Neots Road in Harold Hill, Romford, at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police has begun a murder investigation, although no arrests have been made. The girl’s next-of-kin have been informed, and a post-mortem examination is due to be held.

It comes less than a week after 20-year-old Ché Morrison was stabbed to death outside Ilford train station in east London.

Police have sealed off the park and forensic officers are at the scene.

This marks the 18th fatal stabbing of 2019.