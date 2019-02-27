Labour Party annual conference to be held in Cemevi 

2 saat önce
0 70 Bir dakikadan az

2019 Labour Party annual London conference will be held at Wood Green Alevi Cultural centre and Cemevi.  The annual conference will take place on 2nd and 3rd of March.

According to a letter sent from the Labour Party to its members, it was clarified that the annual conference will only be open to its members and special guests.

The two day conference will also require an entry fee.  The participants of the conference will also be informed in regards to Alevism through a delegation prepared by Alevi Culture Centre and Cemevi also British Alevi Federation. This conference will host both a conference and historic meeting on Brexit.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

5 saat önce
68

Good Party holds first meeting in London

6 saat önce
103

London blood bath: Knife crime hits highest level

1 gün önce
209

İngiliz İşçi Partisi yıllık konferansı, Cemevi’nde yapılacak

3 gün önce
381

Teenager stabbed to death in Wood Green

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin