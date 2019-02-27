Labour Party annual conference to be held in Cemevi 

2019 Labour Party annual London conference will be held at Wood Green Alevi Cultural centre and Cemevi. The annual conference will take place on 2nd and 3rd of March.

According to a letter sent from the Labour Party to its members, it was clarified that the annual conference will only be open to its members and special guests.

The two day conference will also require an entry fee. The participants of the conference will also be informed in regards to Alevism through a delegation prepared by Alevi Culture Centre and Cemevi also British Alevi Federation. This conference will host both a conference and historic meeting on Brexit.