3 Conservative MPs quit 8 labour and 3 Conservative MPs make up the new the Independent Group in Parliament.

It has been confirmed that three MPs – Sarah Wollaston, Heidi Allen and Anna Soubry have leftthe Tory party to join Labour breakaway group.

this come after Joan Ryan has become the eighth Labour MP to quit the party , citing its tolerance of a “culture of anti-Jewish racism”.

The Enfield North MP said she was “horrified, appalled and angered” by Labour’s failure to tackle anti-Semitism, saying its leadership allowed “Jews to be abused with impunity”.

Ms Ryan said she did not believe Jeremy Corbyn was fit to lead the country.

Seven other MPs quit on Monday to form the Independent Group in Parliament.

since the group was formed there has been mounting speculation that a number of Conservative MPs disillusioned with the government’s policy on Brexit could join forces with them.

Wollaston, Allen and Soubery have been the first leave the party to in a join letter to Theresa May after concern of the party strong “shift to the right”.

In the letter, they said the party was “in the grip” of the DUP and the European Research Group over Brexit.

And they claimed Brexit had “redefined the Conservative Party -undoing all the efforts to modernise it”.