11 people arrested after man is fatal stabbed A man was fatally stabbed near Euston Street, central London; 11 people have been arrested om suspicion of murder.

Police were called to a a hotel in Euston Street, NW1 to a report of a stabbing at 10.44 pm last night ( Monday, 18 February)

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a male suffering from stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 23:31 hours.

11 people have been arrested in connection to he murder, the suspects are been held in custody in separate police station across London.

Enquiries have established that the male entered the lobby of the hotel from the street and then collapsed.

Staff at the hotel immediately came to his aid, contacting the emergency services.

Urgent enquiries are currently taking place to identify the victim and inform his next of kin.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course,” a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said.

“Cordons are in place and officers remain on scene.”

The Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed.

Enquirers are ongoing.

Police ask any witnesses and anyone with information concerning this stabbing is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7945/18 Feb or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.