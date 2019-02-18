Friends group is the pick of the bunch

HAPPY schoolchildren have shown their gratitude to the Friends of Bush Hill Park for helping keep the community clean by presenting them with a selection of litter picking equipment.

The children of George Spicer Primary gave the set of litter pickers to the group which has, among other things, been organising community litter-picking events in Bush Hill Park, which is near their school.

More than 30 volunteers including George Spicer pupils and Southbury Ward police officers, scoured the park filling several sacks with assorted litter. The children used scavenger sheets to record the various items of rubbish they collected and were encouraged to chalk their messages about caring for the environment on the paved patio in the park afterward.

In partnership with Enfield Council, the Friends of Bush Hill Park, support activities in the park to promote health and well-being for the whole community. They also run an environmental education programme to support classroom learning and encourage the children to take pride in their neighborhood. The next community litter pick will be at 10am on Sunday 10 March 2019 and all are welcome.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Güney Doğan, said: “Enfield Council’s I Keep Enfield Tidy campaign is all about having pride in our surroundings. As an individual or as part of a wider group, we all need to take pride in where we live, work and spend our leisure time. We have an immense appreciation for groups such as the Friends of Bush Hill Park who have taken such a proactive interest and have managed to engage the community in keeping Enfield tidy.”