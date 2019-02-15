New homes on the way THE Mayor of Hackney helped construction teams start work on dozens of new genuinely affordable Council homes to replace an abandoned pub and block of ageing bedsits.

Philip Glanville joined apprentice assistant site manager Micah Senior to mark the beginning of building work on the Frampton Park Estate, where the long-closed former Frampton Arms pub and Well Street’s Lyttleton House are making way for 10 new Council homes for social rent and 25 for shared ownership.

New landscaping, play areas, waste and recycling improvements and cycle storage facilities will also be provided as part of the work, which also includes 10 homes for outright sale to help cover the cost of building new social housing.

These projects are part of plans to build nearly 2,000 new homes, three schools and a leisure centre that the Council will deliver itself between 2018 and 2022 – with more than half of the new housing for genuinely affordable social rent and shared ownership.

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney stated:

“Hackney is building new Council housing right across our borough, and it was fantastic to see work start on Frampton Park, where local people have helped design these high-quality new homes.

Despite receiving barely any government funding, I’m proud that we’re building thousands of genuinely affordable homes for those that need them most – including for residents in housing need here on Frampton Park who will have first dibs on the new Council homes.”