Yunus Emre Institute held a poetry event

62 students from 24 schools in London participated in the poetry concert organised in the memory of Mehmet Akif Ersoy in Yunus Emre Institute.

Poems of the Turkish literature Mehmet Akif Ersoy were read during the event.

Turkey’s Embassy in London Education Counselor and TRNC London Education Attache jointly organised the event which was held at the Yunus Emre Institute.

The poetry event takes places traditionally every year.

This year, students of the Turkish Language and Culture Schools perforumed beautiful poems at the event organised in memory of the Turkish National Anthem writer Mehmet Akif Ersoy.

In the event where the Turkish citizens living in London showed great interest, Çınar Ergin, the Consul General of London, Undersecretary Ceren Uçaker, Education Counselor Hasan Ünsal, TRNC Education and Culture Attaché Gülgün Özçelik, Consortium Chair Nuriye Mertcan and Hornsey Atatürk Schools Chair Türker Çakıcı participated in the program.

In total, 62 students from 24 schools participated in the event. At the end of the event, students were presented various gifts and plaques as a thank you for their performance.

MEHMET AKIF ERSOY

Mehmet Akif Ersoy (20 December 1873 – 27 December 1936) was an Ottoman-born Turkish poet, writer, academic, politician, and the author of the Turkish National Anthem. Widely regarded as one of the premiere literary minds of his time, Ersoy is noted for his command of the Turkish language, as well as his patriotism and role in the Turkish War of Independence.