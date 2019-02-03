British Turkish Women’s Association General Assembly took place

BTKD members, one of the active non-governmental organizations established in London since 2002, elected new chair and committee members at the General Assembly meeting.

The chair of the Çanakkale Commemoration Platform, Servet Hassan, was elected as the chair of the BTKD's for the 16th term. Mavis Fuchs, who served as the Chair for 6 years, handed over her role to Servet Hassan and thanked her for the support she provided during her administration.

The British Turkish Women’s Association (BTKD), one of the active non-governmental organizations established in London, made its 16th General Assembly meeting and elected new committee members. Servet Hassan was appointed as the new chair of the BTKD.

The General Assembly was held at Troy Hotel in West End.

Servet Hassan was elected as the chair of the association, and Mihrişah Safa was appointed as the deputy, Nilgün Yıldırım was elected as the secretary.

After the approval of the activity report, the financial report was read.

Mavis Fuchs thanked everyone for their support and assistance throughout her role in the association.

Broad of committee members consist of; Mihrişah Safa, Itır Sökmen, Sevgül Özkor, Deniz Harput and Funda Aksanoğlu, as well as Nesrin Cömert, Seval Parlar, Nilgün Yıldırım, and Burcu Köstem. Mavis Fuchs, Kifaye Kaya, and Imren Taner were elected to the Reconciliation Board. Hatice Alev, Zehra Kalkay and Zeliha Eggleden, were elected as association checkers.