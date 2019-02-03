Hope from DAY-MER to Öykü  

DAY-MER organised an event whereby, saliva samples were taken in support of Öykü Arın’s campaign of finding the appropriate loop.

On Sunday 27 January, Day-Mer supported the campaign by collecting saliva samples at the London Community Center at the event they organized for Öykü Arın.

The event took place on Sunday at 11.00am, participants gave saliva samples to support the campaign and become a donor.

The campaign has been extended to Arin by providing intensive participation in the organized event.

Öykü Arın is a 3.5 year-old girl which is urgently in need of a stem cell transplant to cure her leukemia.

The total number of stem cell donations is over 300,000 from a population of 80 million Turkey.

The campaign for Öykü Arın has been ongoing around the world.

