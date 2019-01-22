Londra Gazete’s Sports Editor Necdet Topçu has passed away

Our dearest friend and Sports Editor Necdet Topçu lost his life on January 21st 2019.

Necdet Topçu, (63 years old) was well known with in the sports community and London’s press community, he worked as Londra Gazete’s sports editor since it was established on March 8th 2001.

For several of years Necdet Topçu suffered from a number of heaths issue. Two week’s ago he under went surgery at the Whittington Hospital, London. Sadly yesterday(21 January 2019) evening he lost his fight and passed away.

With great sadness we at Londra Gazete announce the lost of our dear friend and colleague Necdet Topçu.

