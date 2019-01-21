WIRELESS Festival will remain in Haringey following organisers Live Nation came to an consensus with the council over noise levels.

Events firm Live Nation has departed from an appeal against additional limitation imposed on the grime festival by Haringey Council’s licensing committee subsequent to the local authority agreed to change two noise elements.

During the meeting held in October 2018, the committee loosened noice restrictions and inflicted an earlier Sunda closing time on the event due to the fact that the residents living nearby the event complained about the noice, anti-social beahviour and other dilemmas.

Live Nation essentially confirmed the limitation however avoided an appeal on November 16, asserting the event would no longer be commerically feasible.

During a hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on January 8, Live Nation extracted its apeal after the council made what it claims are “minör amendments” to the recent agreed noise conditions.

The council holds that the noise levels set by the committee have not been elevated however are being evaluated in a different way.

It said the new measurement provides “a more robust way of controlling low-frequency noise” and was agreed following consultation with an independent third-party acoustic expert.