London Angels Cancer Association will hold an annual charity ball

The annual charity ball organised by the London Angels Cancer Association will take place on 26 January, Saturday at 18.00 at the Regency Banqueting Suite.

London Angels Cancers Association made the following statement:

“As the London Angels Cancer Association will continue to create great awareness with little touches but vast impacts. This year we will hold our annual charity on 26 January.

Just like last year, we will have valuable and special artists contributing to our charity ball. Therefore, we will again create great awareness of unity and solidarity.”

NEW YEAR MESSAGE

Nurten Mehmet, the Chair of the London Angels Cancer Association shared a New Year message and wished everyone a healthy, happy and peaceful year.

“We are happy to leave another year and enter another year with new hopes and new expectations, our wish is that peace, tolerance, and happiness prevail in the world. Every New Year is the days of exuberance, happiness is more meaningful, hope is multiplied, and new expectations are born. Thus, we wish everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year.”