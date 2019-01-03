Haringey Council plans to encounter call for electric cars

IN REFERENCE to the increasing demand for electric cars, thousands of charging points could be installed across Haringey witin the next decade.

Haringey Council said the borough will require 2,000 charging points by 2025, due to the increase of people changing to environmentally friendly modes of transport.

It was stated that in Haringey over 200 electric vehicle registrations in 2017, which is up from 94 in 2014 also measures such as the Inner London Ultra-Low Emission Zone are supposed to increase uptake further.

The electric charging points is one of proposals inclusive in the council’s Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle Action Plan, which was shared to public consultation last month (December 2018).

Hence, while some drivers are expected to install their own charging points for electric vehicles, most vehicles are on residential streets.

This conveys that the council requires to step in to provide further on-street charging points.

Cllr Kirsten Hearn, cabinet member for environment, said: “The council are committed to improving the quality of life for all residents in the borough.

Haringey are taking action to improve air quality, reduce noise pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and promote public health. We aim to break down the barriers to electric vehicle uptake and ensure residents and businesses are ready for a positive shift to clean transport.”