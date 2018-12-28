Cllr Peray Ahmet visiting day centre

HARINGEY councilor and cabinet member for Member for Adults and Health visited two day centre’s in her brought, spending time with the member of the day centres, carers and staff while they enjoyed the festival celebrations.

Along with councilors Anne Stennett, Adam Jogee ,Gideon Bull, Sheila Peacock John Bevan and Pat Berryman, she visited both Haynes Day Centre and Ermine Road Day Centre, shearing her visit on facebook.

Ahmet posted: “Fantastic Christmas spirit and cheer at the Haynes & Ermine Road hubs today. Enjoying the food and festivities w/ some of our wonderful carers, users, Haringey staff and my fellow Cllrs Anne Stennett, Adam Jogee ,Gideon Bull, Sheila Peacock John Bevan & Pat Berryman”