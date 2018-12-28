Mayor of Enfield visits children in North Middlesex hospital

SARAY Karakus Mayor of Enfield spent time with the young patients in North Middlesex hospital last week.

Spending time with children spending time in ward for Christmas and the festival period, Karakus also meet with the nurses and staff on the rainbow ward, thanking them for their dedication and hard work.

Posting on Facebook: “Meaningful moments @NorthMidNHS . For those children who have to spend the festivities in hospital. Something small to cheer them up. Massive thank you to all the staff at starlight and Rainbow wards for spending valuable time with me.

Truly they are angels. it was just amazing to witness their approach to children with comforting and reassuring words. As one of the parents said “ Their smile is more powerful than the medicines”.