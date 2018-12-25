Two arrested for Edmonton shooting

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal a shooting in Edmonton.

The men aged 19 and 23 were arrested by police on Sunday, 23 December. They have been taken to separate north London police stations for questioning.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 21:15hrs on Tuesday, 18 December to reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound inside an address in St Joseph’s Road, N9.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended the scene.

A man, aged 20, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10pm.

His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Previously, three males – 24; 19 and 17 – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. They have since all been released with no further action.