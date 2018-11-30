Education and Culture Attache Özçelik and teachers visited Tuncalı TEACHERS in Turkish Language and Culture Schools and the Education and Culture Attache Gulgun Özçelik, visited TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı within the framework of the National Day of Teachers

Oya Tuncalı thanked the teachers for their meaningful visit also for carrying their teaching profession away from their country in London. Tuncalı emphasized the important of this sacred profession with important elements such as educating, teaching, guiding and leading.

The teachers which are carrying out their profession in London stated that they are pleased to be helping young people living in England to learn their narrative language, national holiday days, as well as their own country, history and culture.