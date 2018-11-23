Career Day will take place in London +1 TURKEY has organised their second career day which will take place on 1 December, Saturday.

Lawyers, financial advisors and alternative experts will participate in the event and in particular the Ankara Agreement will be discussed during the panel. The speakers are experts which have become successful in their field despite migrating to the UK with consensus of Ankara Agreement, hence the speakers will share their experiences of this process with the participants.

+1Tukey’s first career day took place in April 21, 2018 at Regent’s University London, whereby there was an extraordinary participation and interest for the panel.

The meeting, which brought together participants with successful names in the academic, media, legal and commercial sectors in the UK, provided an excellent networking environment.

Speakers shared the secrets of success in the business and education world and shared critical recommendations for CV and job interviews.

The career coordinator of the +1 Turkey Suna Akartuna, stated that due the great attention received at the first career day event, +1 Turkey has decided to organise a second event as a result of high demand from young entrepreneurs.

Akartuna further asserted that the purpose of the event is to engage those who have recently emigrated from Turkey and to contribute to the future of those who plan to remain in the UK. Akartuna emphasised that this event, offers first-hand information and networking opportunities for the participants.

The event will take place at Hilton London Angel Islington, 53 Upper Street, London N1 0UY, on 1 December Saturday at 14.00pm.

There will be charges for the event. For more information contact: nfo@arti1turkiye.org or 07834952690.