Javid ‘deeply worried’ by the level of violent crime

SAJID Javid has called on the Metropolitan Police to step up its response to knife crime following a fresh spate of stabbings across the capital.

38 dakika önce
0 22 Bir dakikadan az

SAJID Javid has called on the Metropolitan Police to step up its response to knife crime following a fresh spate of stabbings across the capital.

The Home Secretary urged the force to make full use of police powers, including stop and search, as its officers seek to end the violence.

Javid called Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick for an update on the recent series of knife-related deaths in London.

He acknowledged there is a national issue, while recognising the particular challenge in London.

The Home Secretary, who is currently in the US for talks with social media companies about their efforts to combat online child abuse, told the Commissioner: “Alongside tough law enforcement we will not let up on our work to prevent young people getting drawn into knife crime in the first place.”

Mr Javid told the Commissioner he was “deeply worried” by the level of violent crime faced by officers on the streets and reiterated his commitment to focus on driving it down, the Home Office said.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott responded by saying: “Evidence based stop and search is an important tool in fighting crime but random stops poison police community relations.”

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

8 saat önce
117

Edmonton shooting and stabbing: 7 injured

1 gün önce
65

120 homicides: 3 Turkish victims

1 hafta önce
162

NHS spends £1 billion a year on diabetes prescriptions

2 hafta önce
116

16 year old girl arrested for South London stabbing

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin