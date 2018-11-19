Britain’s worst and best online retailers

ONLINE retailers have been rank from best to worst by the consumer group Which?

ONLINE retailers have been rank from best to worst by the consumer group Which? The survey found Homebase ranking Britain’s worst online shop website.

The DIY chain’s website was said to be was hard to navigate, offered poor value for money and was often not up to date on stock details, the survey found.

Other retail website such as SportsDirect.com, DorothyPerkins.com, and B&Q also came bottom of the heap in the survey. The most highly-rated shops were specialist retailers, led by LizEarle.com and RicherSounds.com.

Which? said the popularity of smaller retailers’ sites underlined the importance of offering a personal, convenient service that gave “shoppers exactly what they want”.

The survey asked more than 10,000 Which? members to rate the most popular online shops based on experiences they had in the last 6 months.

