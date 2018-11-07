Schools in England to receive £400 million SCHOOLS in England are to receive a one-off £400m to buy "that extra bit of kit", the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, has announced in his Budget.

The money is worth, on average, £10,000 per primary school and £50,000 per secondary school, he said.

Unions said Mr Hammond’s gesture would “infuriate” head teachers.

His announcement comes as England’s school leaders have been campaigning for better funding for schools, saying their budgets have been squeezed.

Responding to the chancellor’s £400m one-off cash injection, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “While we welcome any increased investment in schools, the £400m ‘bonus’ announced today hardly scratches the surface of what is needed.