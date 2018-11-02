Hünkar Haci Bektaş-i Veli youth festival took place HÜNKAR Haci Bektaş-i Veli Youth Festival, organized by the Alevi Youth Association of England, took take place on Saturday 27 October, at the Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi.

HÜNKAR Haci Bektaş-i Veli Youth Festival, organized by the Alevi Youth Association of England, took take place on Saturday 27 October, at the Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi.

The festival is known to take place every year at the Alevi Cultural Center. The event was organised in collaboration with the committee members of Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi also Alevi Youth.

Group Zemheri and Anatolian Collective were on stage to perform that night. The youth festival was organised to bring the Alevi youth together also to ensure the youth have good time.

The Hünkar Haci Bektaş-i Veli event took place on Satuday, 27 October at the Alevi Culture centre, the event represented solidarity and unity within the youth living in England. There was vast amount of participation during the event by the youth. The performance by the artists which took stage were followed by halay from the youths.