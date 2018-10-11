Leyla Hussein helps launch Islington’s new guide to tackling FGM ISLINGTON has launched a new guide to help professionals identify children who are at risk of female genital mutilation (FGM).

The Islington FGM Risk Assessment Tool, a 12-page workbook, will enable people working in the NHS, schools, education, police and children’s services to identify and assess the risks of FGM.

Leyla Hussein, one of Britain’s most prominent FGM campaigners and founder of the Dahlia project, spoke at the launch.

Leyla Hussein said: “The new Risk Assessment Tool is a much-needed resource for professionals. For too long girls at risk have been let down and not given the support they need. Going forwards I hope this tool gives those who are in position to take action and prevent FGM the knowledge and confidence to do so.”

Rosalind Jerram, FGM Programme Manager at Manor Gardens Welfare Trust, stated: “Whilst many professionals in Islington know what FGM is, we realize from our own experience that actually having the confidence and knowledge to ask the right questions can be difficult.

“This Tool (adapted from one already in use in Croydon) will now be available to help professionals have the knowledge and confidence to investigate risk and also to enhance their existing knowledge of FGM. It is a very practical document designed to be used to help initiate a conversation around FGM whilst also providing additional background questions to enable the professional to build a whole picture around the needs of the child and also their family.”