12th Anatolian Culture Festival begins this weekend

THE Anatolian Culture Festival is one of the greatest and well-known festivals which occur in England every year.The Anatolian Culture Festival organised in London as become a traditional festival which will take place for the 12th time this year.

The festival is traditionally organised by the Suleymaniye Cultural Center and the Anatiolian Community Association in London and will take place at Clissold Park this weekend. The big opening of the festival, which will last four days this year will take place September 29 and Monday 1 October.