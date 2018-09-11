Labour adopts full anti-Semitism definition After a long-running row, Labour has adopted, in full, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition, and accompanying examples, of anti-Semitism.

It included an extra statement saying this should not undermine freed speech on Israel. Jeremy Corbyn proposed a longer additional statement – which which would have allowed criticism of the foundation of the state of Israel as racist – but this was not accepted by the party’s ruling executive.

Critics have said the addition of a “caveat” undermines the international definition – but Labour says it is intended to reassure members that they can be critical of Israel without being anti-Semitic.