Sells-offs earned the Metropolitan police £1billion

THE Metropolitan Police has revealed that the force has “run out of things to sell.”

2 saat önce
0 27 Bir dakikadan az
New Scotland Yard police headquarters is seen in London January 27, 2011. British police opened a new investigation on Wednesday into allegations of phone hacking after the country’s top-selling tabloid newspaper sacked one of its senior editors. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN – Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS CRIME LAW CITYSCAPE) – RTXX51W

THE Metropolitan Police has revealed that the force has “run out of things to sell.”

Britain’s biggest police force has been at “breaking point,” in reference to bosses at the Metropolitan Police Federation. They have sold off their headquarters at New Scotland Yard, police stations and hundreds of flats in its portfolio to make hundreds of millions in savings.

The sell-off has earned the Met £1bn in the past six years, however opponents stated that the force had “sold the crown jewels”.

The full list of properties sold was revealed in a batch of Freedom for Information requests. The sales consisted of 100 police stations across London – making up a sixth of the total closures amid sweeping cuts throughout the UK.

Greenwhich Police Station and 11 flats in Swanne House, worth £ £11.5 million are among the more recent sales. Rotherhithe station (£6.9 million) and Douglas Webb Former Section House (£6.8 million) were also sold off.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

5 gün önce
788

Turkish man has been shot dead in Tottenham cemetery

3 hafta önce
192

Appeal after security guard is assaulted on Green Lanes

3 hafta önce
197

Met advances cheaper system to take on suspects

3 hafta önce
230

No misconduct for Rashan Charles death

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin