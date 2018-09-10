“No household should have to face homelessness” THE Reverend Paul Nicolson, of campaign group Taxpayers Against Poverty, has pledged the council to ensure housing for the 4,000 of the borough’s homeless families presently housed in temporary accommodation.

In a letter to council leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor and members of the cabinet, he asserted that the council had made “no attempt…to meet the demand for truly affordable homes”.

He stated “I suggest the housing priority for UK national and local government must be to move the homeless families now placed in insecure temporary accommodation by councils into permanent truly affordable housing in their communities before any national or international private developer makes one more immoral £1,000,000 out of English land.”

The council makes deals for wealthy developers to profit from the inflated market prices of homes built for the private sector on council land.”

Rev Nicolson underlined that 300 families on Tottenham’s Love Lane estate were being “crushed” by the power of developers and Haringey Council.

Cllr Emine Ibrahim, Haringey’s cabinet member for housing and estate renewal, said: “No household should have to face homelessness, it is part of a London-wide housing crisis that we all must work together to address.

This cabinet has been clear that providing good quality housing is one of our key priorities.

That is why we are setting up our own housing company and why we have pledged to deliver 1,000 new council homes by 2022.

We have said we want to deliver council-owned homes on our own land and have every intention of doing this.”