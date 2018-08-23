A level results: students attain rise in high grades A-level students have been awarded the highest proportion of As and A*s since 2012, amid changes toughening the exams in England.

Some 26.4% of exams have been awarded these top grades this year – but the proportion gaining A* to C dropped to 78.4% from 79% last year.

England’s exams regulator has said the results show a steady national picture at a time of significant change.

A total of, 97.6% of A-level entries were awarded A* to E grades.

IMPRESSIVE RESULTS FROM PONDERS END

Students from Oasis Academy Hadley in South Street, Ponders End has established impressive whereby 98% of students will be going to university.

Overall 65% of students will be attending to Russel Group universities.

Serkan Koskıran was awarded two IT Distinctions and a Business Studies Distinction and will study International Business Management at Surrey University.

Melisa Cengiz received an A* in politics, A in Turkish, B in history, B in sociology, she will study politics and international relations.

Berfin Şahin secured As in film studies and politics, in Turkish she got a B and a C in English Literature C and will study at Warwick University.